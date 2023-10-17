Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Are ‘Healing Relationship’ After 2016 Separation

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith might have been separated since 2016, but the estranged pair are focused on “healing” their relationship, according to Jada.

The “Girls Trip” star has been hot in the press amid the release of her memoir “I Am Worthy” with her shocking reveals about her marriage to Will Smith. Many were shocked to learn the power couple has been separated for nearly 10 years despite the countless public appearances they’ve made as husband and wife, including the 2022 Academy Awards where Will slapped Chris Rock after he failed to “keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth”.

While Will and Jada have been living separately since 2016, Jada says they are focused on “healing the relationship.”

“We are in a place now that we are in a deep healing space,” she told NBC’s TODAY. “And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us…”

“We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together back to a life partnership,” she added.

The “Matrix Revolutions” star explained why she and Will have never moved forward with a divorce and instead opted for the “hard” work to repair their life partnership.

“There’s no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard,” Jada explained. “That’s the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

She continued: “He can’t be this perfect idealized husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human he is. He has to accept me for the human I am. And we want to love each other there.”

When it comes down to whether or not she and Will can try living together again, Jada thinks there’s a possibility.

Amid the heightened attention on their marriage, Will broke his silence over the weekend in a statement expressing his continued love and admiration for Jada.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he said in a letter read to Jada during her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

“I applaud and honor you,” Shetty read. “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more.”

