Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Hair ‘Come Back’

Jada Pinkett Smith is giving fans an update on her alopecia condition by revealing the “come back” she’s experiencing with her hair.

The “Red Table Talk” host shared a pair of selfies on Monday, August 7, highlighting how much her hair has grown in recent months.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see✨,” she captioned her post. “Slide 1: Past Slide 2: Present.”

Pinkett Smith has remained transparent about the hair loss she’s suffered as a result of her alopecia diagnosis. The candid update comes in the wake of the controversy her hair condition caused at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Will Smith issued the slap heard around the world when he walked on stage and hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada’s hair loss. The shocking encounter came moments before Smith returned to the stage to accept his first-ever Academy Award for Best Actor.

Smith apologized for attacking Rock but was still banned from attending the renowned award show for 10 years. Chris Rock remained silent on the attack for some time before unloading in his Netflix comedy special “Selective Outrage.”

“His wife was f—ing her son’s friend…she hurt him way more than he hurt me,” Rock said of Smith.

“Everybody called that man a b—-,” Rock added. “They called his wife a predator…And who’s he hit? Me! A n—- he knows he can beat [up].”

