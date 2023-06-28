Did Jada Pinkett Smith Really Introduce Psychedelics To Her Family?

Jaden Smith is proud of his psychedelic use and even credits his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, for introducing the drug to the Smith family.

The music artist/entrepreneur was at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver on Friday, June 23, 2023, where he spoke openly about his use of psychedelics and how the plant medicine increased his level of empathy, USA Today reports. According to Jaden, magic mushrooms are what prompted his philanthropy efforts, and he thanks his mom for getting her family on board.

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” he said.

“It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways.”

The Karate Kid star said psychedelics even helped improve his relationships with his siblings, sister Willow Smith, 22, and older brother Trey Smith, 30.

“Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past,” he said.

“But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

Jaden even noted times he argued with his siblings and made up after a shared psychedelic experience.

“It will actually help us to open up our minds to get out of the old ways of thinking that got us into lots of these arguments and open it up so that it just releases and makes room for you to work it out and massage it out until it’s completely gone,” he explained.

Studies from the National Institute of Health have found that psychedelics like psilocybin, ayahuasca, LSD, and mescaline have significantly increased explicit and implicit emotional empathy. Experts note the benefits of using psychedelic drugs in proper quantities and safe controlled settings.

However, they remind the public that these drugs are still illegal and shouldn’t be a sole resort to mental health treatment.

