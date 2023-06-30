Jada Pinkett Smith Shows The World She’s ‘Worthy’ With New Memoir

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to spill the tea.

Mrs. Will Smith is releasing her memoir, entitled Worthy, according to People. She said she began writing the book in 2021, way before the “entanglement” scandal and the Oscar slap heard around the world. Pinkett Smith called the writing process “an adventure, a search for love and self-worth” and is taking full responsibility for her story. “It was like divine advice,” Smith said. “It was just like, the idea of being willing to take full responsibility for my story, through and through. And doing it with grace and love. For myself and for others.”

The book will be released on Oct. 17, and when asked why she decided to write it now, she reflected on her former talk show, Red Table Talk, and said she feels people thought they knew her because of the production. “So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk, that they know my journey. And they really don’t,” the actress said. “There’s been so much about my journey that I haven’t really been able to share on a format like RTT.” With the book’s title carrying so much weight, worthy fans wonder if she will be sharing everything in the book.

The answer is yes. The mother of stars Willow and Jaden Smith said the book will clear up a lot of assumptions people have made about her and her family, but she isn’t blaming them for it. “I think people have made a lot of assumptions and you know what? Rightfully so,” Smith said, according to The New York Daily News. “I think a lot of people, not even just women … lose ourselves in narratives that are not completely forthright.”

Pinkett Smith is heading on the road for a book tour, stopping in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Memphis, and more. Tickets are on sale now.