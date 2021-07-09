Jada Pinkett Smith Passed Out on the 'Nutty Professor' Set After 'a Bad Batch of Ecstasy'

Jada Pinkett Smith aired out her own indiscretions at the Red Table on the latest episode of her hit Facebook show Red Table Talk.

Pinkett Smith has made some shocking admissions before, including involvement in an entanglement, but this time the Matrix star opened up and shared how a bad batch of ecstasy pills had her passed out on the set of The Nutty Professor.

“I had one incident on Nutty Professor. I passed out,” Pinkett Smith began.

“I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy. And I passed out, and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle.”

The actress also opened up about her struggle with drinking too much hard liquor and wine, and dabbling with drugs including a combination of ecstasy, and even weed, during a recent show. She spoke about the discipline she ultimately exercises to curtail the temptation of binge drinking.

“But it never got to the point where it interfered with your being able to go to work?” Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Norris asked.

“There was one incident,” Pinkett Smith’s daughter, Willow, said before Jada replied.

Then, Pinkett Smith provided details about the personal story which dates back to the time she was on set of the 1996 movie The Nutty Professor.

Per Pinkett Smith’s account, she ultimately got herself together and showed up to work on the set. She informed Willow, “That is why I stay on you, Jaden and Trey (Willow’s siblings), because I grew up with my mother who was a heroin addict, and still it didn’t sink into me that any mind-altering substance — I don’t care what it is. All y’all young people talking about weed is from the Earth…and I’m like this. It’s a gate,” meaning it’s a gateway drug to using another even harder drug.