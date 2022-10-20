Jadakiss Teams Up With Father and Son to Launch Coffee Company

Jadakiss is expanding his professional portfolio to include a coffee business he has launched alongside his father and son.

The Lox rapper, whose real name is Jason Phillips, came together with his father, Bob Phillips, and son, Jaewon Phillips, for the official launch of Kiss Café—a new coffee line four decades in the making.

The new venture is a true labor of java love that represents three generations of heritage and history in the Phillips family, according to sources. Jada’s father has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977.

Bob’s career history helped build a foundation for Kiss Café. The industry veteran used his insight, relationships, and resources to secure growers, roasters, distributors, and manufacturers.

Since 1998, Bob has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees. For years, Bob has brought the world of blends and brews to his son and grandson.

“This is one of my proudest professional and personal achievements,” Bob told “Vibe.”

“There is no greater honor than taking what you’ve learned in this life and inspiring your family to join you and bring that pursuit to the next level.”

Jada’s 24-year-old son, Jaewon, has supported his grandfather at Caturra Corp since 2018. Now with quality in mind, Kiss Café maintains product assurance, sourcing, blending, roasting, packaging and merchandising, distribution, and delivery.

With three generations of passionate coffee enthusiasts and a Grammy-nominated rapper at the forefront, Kiss Café aims to provide an authentic and accessible offering that earns the approval of all coffee drinkers from the casual to the connoisseur.

“This coffee is for all coffee lovers,” Jason said.

“No specific age or background or knowledge. Coffee is a universal and a personal thing. Everyone enjoys it differently. And, we’re here to help them do that.”

The Kiss Café branding and packaging was developed with longtime creative director and friend to the family, Set Free Richardson. The logo features three intertwined coffee beans representing each individual, as well as family, heritage, and tradition.

Each sleek and sophisticated package is designed to stimulate all five senses.

“Kiss Café is authentic,” Jaewon said. “It’s real. No gimmicks.”

“It’s been in our family for well over 40 years and everything we do here is from the core.”

As of its launch, Kiss Café released its ‘Beijo’ (kiss in Portuguese) product—a medium-dark roast Arabica blend sourced from Central America. The original coffee blend will come in whole bean or ground options.