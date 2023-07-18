Introducing Jahylin McKee Of McKee And Co. 

Jahylin McKee, the founder and CEO of J. McKee and Co., a multidisciplinary boutique agency, was not always the communications master that people see today.

A graduate of Savannah State University, McKee started her work in public relations with only $500 and the help of a friend who let the budding entrepreneur sleep on her couch. McKee later found work with Hot 97, ICM Partners, and as the social media manager for Grammy-nominated rapper Remy Ma.

There, she utilized her communication skills to further develop their brands. McKee’s work with those clients allowed her to grow her communication strategies and, eventually, she made the decision to embark on her own public relations journey.

Founded in 2018, McKee launched her full-service public relations agency J. McKee and Co. to focus on brand application, while demystifying the cultural nuances of the field. McKee and Co. is the intersection of traditional publication relation models and modern new-age talent and approaches. This unconventional model has proven successful, as McKee’s business has only expanded.

Her talents have been used in several collaborative ventures including projects with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, Apple, Netflix, Nike, MTV, Tidal, Revolt TV, NYFW, and Facebook. With McKee’s expertise and guidance, her clients have made appearances on major platforms and publications such as Good Morning America, E! News, Billboard, Forbes, Shondaland, Vogue, Elle, Essence, and more. McKee is no longer a novice. Now, the expert uses her skills to showcase her clients and impact.

There is no gatekeeping at J. McKee and Co. McKee has always been committed to orchestrating opportunities so that people of color like herself can optimize resources and elevate themselves even further. Through comprehensive strategic communication plans and partnerships designed to increase visibility, her approaches not only focus on boosting her own public image, but also helping those who hope to break the industry mold.

