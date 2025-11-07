Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jimmy Choo President, Jaime Wynn, Named To Dance Theater Of Harlem Board Of Directors Jaime Wynn, President of Jimmy Choo, brings 25 years of executive leadership experience to the Dance Theater of Harlem’s Board of Directors.







Jimmy Choo President, Jaime Wynn, is joining the Dance Theater of Harlem’s Board of Directors, bringing 25 years of executive experience in fashion and brand growth.

Announced on Nov. 5, Wynn’s addition to the DTH Board of Directors looks to align the distinguished institution with leadership that effectively understands and uplifts artistic excellence, strategic innovation, and social impact, a press release shared. She joins at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth, following a landmark year of national and international performances and community engagement.

“Dance Theatre of Harlem has long been a beacon of artistic excellence, cultural relevance, and Black brilliance,” Wynn said in a statement. “To be invited into this legacy is profoundly meaningful to me – not just as a lover of the arts, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of creative institutions to elevate voices, build community, and drive generational change. I am honored to join the board at such a dynamic moment in DTH’s journey and look forward to contributing to its continued growth, impact, and innovation.”

Her appointment comes ahead of the Theater’s performances at the Detroit Opera House on Nov. 15 and 16, where audiences will get a first look at the company’s highly anticipated remount of Firebird — a DTH Signature classic not performed in 20 years, featuring works by Robert Garland, Jodie Gates, and other iconic pieces.

Wynn brings more than 25 years of experience leading business transformation and driving brand growth at luxury fashion houses, including LVMH, Marc Jacobs, the Jones Group, and currently as President of Jimmy Choo Americas. Known for her expertise in P&L management, brand strategy, and operational excellence, she focuses on innovation, omnichannel expansion, and market leadership, delivering measurable results through data-driven insights and inspirational leadership.

“We are honored to welcome Jaime Wynn to the Board of Directors of Dance Theatre of Harlem. As a visionary leader with an outstanding track record of driving business growth and impact within the global luxury sector, Jaime brings an invaluable perspective to our organization,” said Ackneil M. Muldrow, III, Chairman of the Board, Dance Theatre of Harlem.

A dedicated advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Wynn serves as Executive Sponsor for BOLD (Black Organizers, Leaders, and Doers) at Capri Holdings, is a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) and Black Women on Boards (BWOB), and sits on the Board of Directors for the Food Bank for NYC, championing purpose-driven leadership and social impact.

“Her unwavering commitment to purpose-driven leadership and to closing equity gaps deeply aligns with DTH’s mission to inspire through excellence. We look forward to working alongside Jaime as we continue to shape the future of this historic institution,” Muldrow said.

