Photo by Erik Drost, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons Sports by Edwian Stokes Jalen Brunson Bets Big on New York’s Just Salad After Historic NBA Title Run Knicks superstar secures an equity stake in the $1B fast-casual chain







After leading the New York Knicks to their first NBA championship in over 50 years, Jalen Brunson is now expanding his role into corporate governance.

Jalen Brunson Gets In On Just Salad

Just Salad, a $1 billion fast-casual restaurant chain founded in midtown Manhattan, announced a long-term partnership with Brunson as a key equity investor. Financial details of Brunson’s investment have not been made public, but sources indicate his stake is a meaningful minority share. As part of the agreement, Brunson will join Just Salad’s advisory board and play an active role in strategic brand initiatives. This is the company’s first athlete partnership and Brunson’s first direct equity stake in a restaurant.

Just Salad wins investment from Knicks MVP Jalen Brunson. It's the first restaurant investment for Brunson, or “Captain Clutch,” who has become an equity partner in the fast-casual salad chain, just weeks after winning the NBA Championship. https://t.co/YossFTBfek — Restaurant News (@NRNonline) June 30, 2026

While Brunson continues to pursue traditional endorsement deals with companies such as Nike and AT&T, this step signifies a calculated shift toward enterprise ownership. This wealth-building approach was pioneered by NBA leaders like LeBron James and Stephen Curry. As opposed to traditional endorsements that offer immediate income but limited decision-making power, equity ownership gives athletes a voice in shaping company strategy, greater exposure to long-term financial growth, and more influence over brand values.

This ownership stake also carries a higher risk because returns depend on the company’s prolonged success. However, it positions Brunson to benefit from the company’s future value and growth beyond the lifespan of athletic endorsement contracts.

Going From Endorsement To Equity Is A Slam Dunk

Brunson’s transition from brand ambassador to equity holder is culturally and economically significant. Historically, Black athletes have generated considerable revenue for corporations through endorsements, but were often excluded from equity participation and long-term asset growth. By joining a major fast-casual company as an equity partner, Brunson shows a shift toward financial autonomy and sets an example for future athletes to convert cultural influence into corporate ownership.

“When I started thinking about owning equity in a restaurant brand, I knew I wanted it to be more than just putting my name on something,” Brunson said in a statement. “I wanted to partner with a company whose values matched mine, and that was having a real impact in the communities it serves.”

The deal has been in development since early 2025. Unlike its main competitor, Sweetgreen, which has struggled to preserve profitability across about 250 locations, Just Salad has sustained profitability at its 125 locations.

The company reported $195 million in preliminary revenue last year, up from $160 million in 2024. Just Salad’s competitive edge comes from its commitment to sustainable practices, including reusable-bowl programs and transparent sourcing. These have differentiated the brand in a crowded, convenience-focused market. Operationally, Just Salad has prioritized efficient store formats and localized menu development. This has resulted in higher unit profitability and stronger customer loyalty. This focus on sustainability, cost discipline, and innovation makes the company an attractive platform for Brunson’s long-term investment.

“Jalen embodies everything Just Salad stands for: discipline, authenticity, and a relentless commitment to doing things the right way,” said Nick Kenner, founder and CEO of Just Salad. Kenner noted the chain expects to open 30 new storefronts this year, projecting a 20% increase in overall sales.

Financial Gain Includes Giving

Brunson’s investment aligns with his philanthropic efforts in New York’s under-resourced neighborhoods. Through his Second Round Foundation, which supports equitable opportunities for youth, he recently committed more than $300,000 to the DREAM Charter School’s Scratch Food Kitchen program in the Bronx. As part of his partnership with Just Salad, Brunson will work with the brand to launch healthy eating workshops and provide subsidized meal options for low-income families in the Bronx and Harlem. This will reach an estimated 2,000 children and their families in the first year.

Additionally, Just Salad and the Second Round Foundation plan to introduce a job-training initiative that offers internships at new store locations for high school and college students from underserved communities.

By combining corporate equity with community health and employment initiatives, Brunson’s stake in Just Salad goes beyond typical athlete investments, addressing food insecurity, workforce development, and wealth disparities at the leadership level.

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