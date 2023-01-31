Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends

As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and is scheduled to make $4 million. Since he wasn’t selected in the first round, his contract wasn’t for five years, so he is able to renegotiate based on his success over the last two seasons with the Eagles.

During his segment on NFL GameDay this past Sunday morning, Rapoport stated, “He is eligible for an extension after the season, and my understanding is the Philadelphia Eagles and his agent, Nicole Lynn, are going to get together this offseason and see if they can work out what would no doubt be a big-time monster extension for Jalen Hurts. Just think about how far he has come. This time last year, we were wondering, ‘Is he for sure the guy for the Eagles? Are they going to pursue any of the other big-name quarterbacks?’ Now an MVP candidate, who has led his team all the way to today, there is no doubt he is a massive part of the Eagles future.”