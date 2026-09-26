(Getty Images) News by Sidnee Michelle Jamaica’s Slavery Reparations Petition Moves To Privy Council The referral does not constitute a ruling that Britain owes Jamaica reparations.







King Charles III has referred Jamaica’s slavery reparations petition to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, moving the Caribbean nation’s effort to seek legal guidance over Britain’s role in slavery into a new stage, The Guardian reports.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, announced the development in Parliament Sept. 22. The petition was formally submitted to the king Sept. 7 on behalf of the Jamaican people.

The petition asks the Privy Council to consider three central legal questions: whether the forced transportation and enslavement of Africans in Jamaica under British rule were lawful; whether those actions violated international legal principles applicable at the time; and whether the United Kingdom has a legal obligation to provide remedies for slavery and its continuing consequences.

Jamaica filed the petition under Section 4 of the Judicial Committee Act 1833, a provision that allows the British monarch to refer certain legal questions to the Privy Council for consideration.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said Jamaica views the petition as a legal pathway toward reparatory justice rather than an adversarial action against the United Kingdom. The government is initially seeking answers to fundamental legal questions rather than specifying an amount of financial compensation.

The referral does not constitute a ruling that Britain owes Jamaica reparations. According to the outlet, a Privy Council opinion would not compel the British government to provide compensation. Jamaican officials, however, have said the legal process could help establish a foundation for future discussions surrounding reparatory justice.

The development comes as Caribbean governments continue efforts to seek reparations for slavery and colonialism. Jamaica has worked through the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM, which has established a 10-point plan for reparatory justice addressing issues including public health, education, cultural institutions, debt cancellation, and economic development.

The broader reparations movement has increasingly focused on the lasting economic effects of slavery and colonialism across the Caribbean, including disparities in wealth, development, and access to resources.

Jamaica abolished slavery in 1838 following a period of apprenticeship after Britain passed the Slavery Abolition Act in 1833. Former slaveholders received compensation from the British government following abolition, while formerly enslaved people received no compensation.

Grange said Jamaica is awaiting instructions from the Judicial Committee on how the matter will proceed as the country’s attorney general prepares to handle the case.

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