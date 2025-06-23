Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jamaica Customers Go Ham Over KFC 50th Anniversary Sale In Kingston The sale caused a scene as lines wrapped around the restaurants.







KFC lovers in Jamaica went into a frenzy over the beloved fried chicken spot’s 50th anniversary sale across Kingston.

KFC celebrated one of its most loyal customer bases with its “Big Deal Brawta” special. The one-day extravaganza offered a buy one, get one meal deal on June 18. The discounted offer led to hordes of customers flocking to the fast food chain, with chaos swiftly ensuing.

At 5 a.m., lines wrapped around the restaurant before customers got inside. Once in the actual line to place an order, voyagers got into multiple tussles to claim the chicken. Videos showed fights breaking out amid the crowd.

According to the Jamaica Observer, customers were shocked to hear about KFC giving back to this community. The fast food chain has been a beloved staple for the way it tweaks its menu to fit the Caribbean palette. One anonymous customer said she was glad to cash in on the offer before they reportedly raise prices.

“I know they are going to take it back again, because we know they are going to raise the prices… but outside of that, I’m glad they’re giving back, and I’m happy I finally got through,” said the anonymous food lover.

Although the anniversary special caused a scene throughout Kingston, others praised KFC for its customer appreciation. The food chain has 40 locations across 11 parishes in the country.

“Yes, we really here for the freeness, and we come KFC every day either way, so we couldn’t make this opportunity pass we… So they giving back for their 50th anniversary and we glad seh them a give back. I don’t see anybody else doing this, so I am here to support KFC,” Carolyn Brown told the Observer.

The restaurant has had a tremendous impact and growth in Jamaica. In 2015, KFC Jamaica won Yum Brands! Award for the highest transaction growth in the KFC Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region. It continues to keep brand loyalty intact by celebrating the customers who keep it thriving.

“But, to be honest, it’s not about the KFC for a lot of people out here, it’s really about the excitement; we come for the food, but we also come to celebrate… one KFC, we appreciate the giveaway,” she added.

