BE Global by Keka Araújo Brick-By-Brick: Rockhouse Foundation Surpasses $11M in Giving As Recovery Efforts For Hurricane Melissa Take Center Stage Director of Partnerships Vanessa Moore spearheads the recovery charge for Hurricane Melissa and a better Jamaica.







The Rockhouse Foundation, the esteemed charitable vanguard of the 51-year-old Rockhouse Hotel and its sister property, Skylark Negril Beach Resort, has reached a historic milestone, raising more than $11 million USD to modernize the educational infrastructure of Western Jamaica. Since its inception in 2003, the foundation has moved beyond simple charity to execute a profound transformation of six area schools and the total expansion of the Negril Community Library, creating a sustainable model for social responsibility within the tourism sector.

Photo Courtesy of Rockhouse Foundation Photo Courtesy of Rockhouse Foundation

At the heart of this mission is the Savanna-la-Mar Inclusive Academy (Sav Inclusive), a pioneering institution built entirely from the ground up by the Foundation. Born from a visionary dialogue between Foundation President Peter Rose and a hotel staff member seeking resources for her autistic son, the academy represents a rare, fully inclusive environment where children with and without disabilities learn side by side. What began in 2017 with 30 preschoolers has flourished into a vibrant campus of 265 students through Grade 6, boasting a therapeutic sensory room, a dedicated team of speech and physical therapists, and a fully solarized, eco-conscious infrastructure.

Photo Courtesy of Rockhouse Foundation

To steward this expanding mission, the Foundation recently appointed Vanessa Moore as Director of Partnerships. A Jamaican native whose professional journey came full circle in November 2024, Moore brings a formidable background as a high-level executive for MTV, the Oprah Winfrey Network, NBC, and TMZ. Her appointment continues a familial legacy of service; her father, Bertel Moore, served as the Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar and the CEO of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, embodying a deep-seated commitment to the community that Vanessa now carries forward.

Moore’s transition from Hollywood’s brand boardrooms to Jamaican advocacy was catalyzed by a personal awakening regarding social justice and the needs of the underserved.

“My heart was truly rooted in the space of advocacy and activism,” the multihyphenate reflected on her career pivot. “I saw something very special about the DNA of the Rockhouse brand; it was rooted in families and community. Those things are what carry life on.”

Compassion in the Wake of Crisis

The Foundation’s impact has never been more vital than in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which left 82% of Westmoreland without power.

In a period of unprecedented challenge, the foundation demonstrated its logistical agility, raising over $500,000 via GoFundMe to provide immediate relief. This effort has been instrumental in rebuilding homes for employees and pupils, such as young Rajan—a student with cerebral palsy who gained the ability to walk and talk through the Academy’s specialized care—and Xandy, whose family of eight is being supported with a new home. The foundation also moved with immediate agility to protect its student families and staff. Under Moore’s direction, the Foundation’s separate relief, which came in clutch for displaced hotel employees, surpassed $100,000.

“The Rockhouse Foundation Hurricane Recovery Fund will provide direct support to rebuild the Sav Inclusive School and to help the students, families, and teachers most affected by the storm. Your donation — large or small — will go directly toward: Providing direct assistance to the hardest-hit families, students, and teachers. Repairing and rebuilding damaged classrooms and therapy spaces. Replacing essential educational and therapeutic equipment lost to flooding. Restoring a safe, nurturing environment where our students can return and thrive,” the organization’s GoFundMe explained.

Photo Courtesy of Rockhouse Foundation

While the Jamaican government estimates school damages at upwards of 15 billion Jamaican dollars, Moore notes that 80% of the effective relief has come from grassroots and international NGOs. Operating out of Skylark Negril Beach Resort, partners like World Central Kitchen have served over two million meals, proving that the private sector is now the primary engine of recovery for the island’s western region.

“It’s a call to action for the world to stand up as human beings and be kind and decent world citizens to help your fellow brother. As a person who has been an advocate for the underserved for many years, it breaks my heart to know there are citizens of Jamaica who will be without electricity potentially through March of next year,” Moore explained.

This humanitarian work is fueled by the success of the Rockhouse Hotel, which in 2025 was awarded a prestigious MICHELIN One Key, recognizing it as a “very special stay.”

By underwriting 100% of the Foundation’s administrative costs through its hospitality operations—including the acclaimed Miss Lily’s and the boutique Skylark resort—the organization ensures that every cent of public donation goes directly to the children.

From the new hydroponic farm to the expansion of Sav Inclusive through high school, the Rockhouse Foundation is the powerhouse of integrating world-class tourism with local empowerment.

RELATED CONTENT: $25K Gift Secures Future FAMU Journalists: Alumna Launches Scholarship At Portrait Unveiling