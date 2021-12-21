The Deion Sanders Effect: Number 1 Ranked Junior College QB Commits to Mississippi Valley State U

Universities are making moves to strengthen their rosters for next year’s college football season, and the recent push to have more Black student-athletes commit and attend HBCUs has snared another top player in the nation.

According to HBCU Sports, the No. 1 ranked junior college quarterback in the nation, Jamari Jones has committed to joining HBCU Mississippi Valley State University and their school’s athletic program. Having a busy period drawing commitments to the school’s football program, coach Vincent Dancy has convinced 16 athletes to commit to Mississippi Valley State University during the early signing period last week, including one of the most coveted players.

With Jackson State University’s coach, former NFL player, Deion Sanders leading the charge to bring more highly sought-after athletes to HBCUs, Jones acknowledged following the lead of Sanders.

“Don’t Ask me Why Valley, Just Watch This … Like Deion said , Let’s Level The Playing Field #COMMITTED“

Jones, who played for East Mississippi Community College this past season, was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports as he passed for 2,728 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Blessed to recieve an offer from Mississippi Valley State University 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/irRAC7ubX5 — Jamari Jones™ (@JamariJones_9) December 8, 2021

Mississippi Valley State University just finished the past season at 4-7. Not a great record, but it was their best record since 2012. Football coach Dancey and his staff have been busy on the recruiting trail as they have been able to get 16 players to commit to their program in the early signing period.

“We just want to recruit kids that want to be at Mississippi Valley State,” Dancey told HBCU Gameday. At the end of the day, we got a bunch of young men that’s out there looking for a home. And I think Mississippi Valley is a great home for a lot of young men if they really want to play football.”