News by Kandiss Edwards Dooky Chase Receives ‘America’s Classic’ James Beard Award The Chase family attended the ceremony to receive the award and honor the restaurant's founders, Emily and Dooky Chase Sr.







Dooky Chase, the New Orleans landmark restaurant, was honored at the 2025 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Awards were held at Chicago’s Lyric Opera on June 18. The restaurant received the James Beard Award for America’s Classic. The Chase family attended the ceremony to receive the award and honor the restaurant’s founders, Emily and Dooky Chase Sr. At the ceremony, Stella Chase, daughter of Chase, spoke about the legacy of the New Orleans staple.

“To have this award means a lot for my entire family because we have been in business, as I said early, 84 years, and it was about my grandparents, parents, and now we’re the 3rd, 4th generation, so we had a strong foundation and we just feel so blessed,” Stella Chase

Dooky Chase’s Cultural Contributions

Just ahead of Juneteenth, the James Beard Awards sought to recognize the contributions of Dooky Chase in Black, Creole and American culture. The restaurant received the award for the American Southern region.

In a statement, the James Beard Foundation acknowledged Dooky Chase’s contributions. Furthermore, the foundation acknowledged the institution’s role during the Civil Rights Movement and the restaurant’s commitment to preserving the legacy of Black people and the city of New Orleans.

During the 1960s, Dooky Chase became a haven for civil rights leaders, politicians, and activists. Figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, and Jesse Jackson were known to dine at Dooky Chase, where the restaurant provided a venue for crucial strategy sessions and discussions that were instrumental to the civil rights movement. Today, it remains a beloved New Orleans landmark, preserving its rich legacy while continuing to serve as a testament to the city’s vibrant culinary traditions and its ongoing cultural evolution.”

Black Women Winners In Literature

The Chase family was not the only representation of Black talent at the awards. Lyndsay C. Green received an award for excellence in journalism. The Detroit Press writer explores the history of urban agriculture. In Green’s piece, “As Detroit Sees a Future in Urban Agriculture,” some pushback harkens to a dark past, examining the vacant landscapes of Detroit’s East Side. Furthermore, Green delves into the history of Black farmers. She also profiles people in Detroit’s Black farm community.

Another standout author and chef, honored for their literary contribution, is Ashleigh Shanti. As a Black American, queer woman, raised in Appalachia, Shanti explores the “distinct flora and fauna, dialects, and traditions” of niche American Communities. Shanti’s 2024 cookbook, Our South: Black Food Through My Lens – A Cookbook, offers a nuanced analysis of Black culinary traditions. Her work examines regions and dishes that are often overlooked in the Black culinary conversation.

