James Beard Announces 2026 Semifinalists, Black Culinary Leaders Shine

The James Beard Foundation has announced the list of 2026 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. Black-owned businesses continue to hold their own among industry leaders.

The James Beard Foundation presents the award to honor top culinary talent at the ceremony that some consider the culinary world’s equivalent of the Academy Awards.

Some nominees include Leslie Corey Wells, co-founder of Pizzeria Verità in Burlington, Vermont. The versatile entrepreneur made the list for the Outstanding Restaurateur award.

Derek Stevenson, Lead Sommelier at Auro in Calistoga, California, was nominated for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service. Lee Campbell, Wine Director and Sommelier at NYC’s Borgo Restaurant, is also a contender for the same honor.

Eric Bennett, co-owner of Contentinel Drift in Birmingham, Alabama, is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

The Best Chef award is divided by regions. Jeffrey Harris of the New Orleans-inspired Nolia Kitchen in Cincinnati, Ohio, competes in the Great Lakes region. Representing the Mid-Atlantic are OmaTate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate, co-owners of Honeysuckle in Philadelphia.

New Yorkers lead in nominations. Kwame Onwuachi, the Nigerian American chef behind Brooklyn’s Caribbean eatery Tatiana, earned a nomination for Outstanding Chef. Rasheeda Purdie is up for the Emerging Chef award. Purdie owns Ramen By Ra in Manhattan’s East Village. Also in the East Village is Kabawa, a Caribbean eatery competing for Best New Restaurant.

In a joint statement, Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee Co-Chairs Lauren Saria and Erinn Tucker-Oluwole congratulated the semifinalists.

“From beloved neighborhood restaurants to boundary-pushing bars, this year’s semifinalists reflect the innovation, regional diversity, and storytelling that makes American dining so compelling.”

A James Beard award can be a game-changer for restaurants. Nominees and semifinalists often see increased visibility. The organization reports that a 2025 survey found that 96% of semifinalists saw a positive impact on their businesses after receiving James Beard recognition.

The James Beard Foundation will announce finalists online on Mar. 31. The James Beard Award ceremony, presented by Capital One, will take place on Jun. 15 in Chicago.

