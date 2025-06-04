Business by Sharelle B. McNair Applications For James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program Are Now Open The 11-week virtual program is designed to help U.S.-based owners and co-owners with brick-and-mortar business in the food or beverage industries.







The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is accepting applications for its annual Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) program, according to a press release.

The 11-week virtual program is designed to help U.S.-based female owners and co-owners with brick-and-mortar business in the food or beverage industries. By offering this educational, training and networking program, WEL provides business owners with the chance to excel and evolve as a leader and discover ways to optimize their business model, as well as identify improvements on internal systems and create best strategies for long-term growth.

The Foundation’s educational partner is Cornell University. Virtual sessions will be led by Cornell faculty in addition to JBF staff, industry leaders and other experts.

WEL’s goal is to address systemic issues that women business owners face in their professional journeys and provide tools, resources, and secure networks to guarantee success and more so to see an increase of women-owned businesses and leadership throughout the growing industry.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be at least 21 years old and a woman or nonbinary individual. Applicants must have a minimum of $1 million in annual revenue and be committed to the mandatory attendance policy for each session. The application deadline is June 6 at 11:59 PM PT. Those who make the cut will be notified August 1. The program starts September 8.

As the foundation continues to encourage Black women and other women of color to participate, a number of Black chefs and restaurants have received the prestigious James Beard Award, which recognizes “ the exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture” for all to succeed in.

In 2024, Rashida Holmes of Bridgetown Roti in Los Angeles was named one of the Outstanding Chef semifinalists. The Caribbean-American pop-up restaurant is known for its vegan and protein pattie offerings.