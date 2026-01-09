James Bernard, Founding Editor Of XXL And The Source, Dies

James Bernard, the trailblazing hip-hop journalist and co-founder of XXL who helped shape The Source‘s voice in the late ’80s and early ’90s, has died.

No cause of death has been disclosed, but Bernard’s passing has been confirmed by colleagues and friends, including Questlove of The Roots, who shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram honoring the influential journalist and media executive, AllHipHop reports. According to the Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, producer, filmmaker, and DJ, Bernard played a pivotal role in helping to shape the voice of hip-hop in its early days at a crucial time when the art form “often received with a kind of snark.”

“One of the turning points was The Source magazine during its golden era (roughly 1988–1994). It taught us how to listen critically. Even now, I create with that 5-Mic standard in mind—thinking about all those classic 5 Mic reviews,” Questlove wrote.

He continued. “At the center of those debates stood James Bernard, who oversaw their record reviews. They were GOSPEL. He taught me that taste is subjective, that regionalism matters, and that criticism—done right—can sharpen your ear and your purpose. Ironically, Do You Want More??!!! became the last review he oversaw in that era.”

Bernard is regarded for his work as co-editor-in-chief at The Source, where he helped cement the magazine as the defining voice of ’90s hip-hop. He shaped an editorial approach that brought legitimacy to the then-burgeoning art form through pieces that showed how rap music sparked political commentary and cultural analysis, all while staying deeply connected to the culture.

After departing The Source over creative differences, Bernard co-founded XXL with fellow editor Reginald Dennis in 1997. The magazine quickly emerged as The Source’s main rival and paved its own lane through long-form journalism, in-depth artist profiles, and a wider editorial scope that showcased the pop-star abilities of hip-hop artists. The magazines’ now-iconic XXL Freshman list is among the many elements that have positioned XXL as a lasting institution in hip-hop media.

“His passion of music was legendary. A Class Act,” Questlove added. “James helped shepherd hip-hop from skepticism to seriousness, from novelty to culture. This loss hits deep for everyone who learned how to listen through his words. Rest In Beats Sir.”

RELATED CONTENT: Elevate Your Excellence: Ananda Lewis Remembered As The Luminous VJ Who Defined A Generation’s Voice