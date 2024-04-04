Uncategorized by Jeroslyn JoVonn James DuBose’s In The Black Network Receives Major Investment From Fab Factory James DuBose's In The Black Network (ITBN) is headed for Hollywood thanks in part to a huge investment from Fab Factory.









Nearly six months after launching ITBN, Fab Factory has secured a majority stake in the network aimed at amplifying content from Black creators. Details of the “major” deal are still under wraps amid news of ITBN’s move into Netflix’s old post-production studio in East Hollywood, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The three-story, 66,000-square-foot office and event facility is Fab Factory’s headquarters and will now be shared with DuBose’s rising media platform. Shows on ITBN include “Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand,” “CheMinistry,” “The Score and Worth a Conversation with Jeezy.” and original programming highlighting all facets of Black culture.

“James and his team at In The Black have created a culturally important content network for an audience thirsty for programming that honors and elevates Black culture,” Fab Factory Co-CEOs Rebecca O’Hara and Steve Fabos said in a statement.

DuBose shared his excitement to partner with the Fab Factory team who he credits with supporting his company mission since its October 2023 inception.

“From the beginning, Steve Fabos and Rebecca O’Hara have understood and supported my vision for In The Black Network,” he said.

“While their investment will help realize the potential of our platform, what is equally if not more valuable is their genuine partnership.”

The investment comes on the heels of DuBose speaking with BLACK ENTERPRISE about ITBN’s growth and expansion following his exit from Fox Soul last year. Since launching In The Black Network, he has added to the platform with the onset of ITBN Africa.

“I’m trying to build In The Black to be our Black Tubi. To be a place that, you don’t have to download five or six different Black apps to see Black content,” DuBose told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“We want you to come to one place, and that’s internationally, that’s locally, that’s US, that’s every market that you could think of, Caribbean, and so forth, to come one place and stay.”

