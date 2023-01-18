Twitter Users Relieved to Find Out James Earl Jones is Trending for His 92nd Birthday

Twitter users breathed a sigh of relief when they realized the reason James Earl Jones was trending on Tuesday was due to it being his 92nd birthday.

The legendary actor, known for his voice and onscreen roles in films like Star Wars, The Lion King, and Coming to America, turned 92 on Tuesday, and Hollywood shared tweets in honor of Jones’ special day.

“He’s Darth Vader. He’s Mufasa. He’s James Earl Jones. The esteemed actor celebrates his 92nd birthday today,” The Hollywood Reporter tweeted.

He's Darth Vader. He's Mufasa. He's James Earl Jones. The esteemed actor celebrates his 92nd birthday today pic.twitter.com/QLmYKnnSHv — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 17, 2023

Many Twitter users flooded the comments with happy birthday messages, including throwbacks of Jones’ rise in Hollywood.

James Earl Jones is an icon pic.twitter.com/ehYAw8RqFh — MYTHChild🦋🐺🐺 (@ChildofMyth1) January 17, 2023

He was a close friend of the Sultan of Swat, the King of Crash, the Colossus of Clout, the Great Bambino!#TheSandlot ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2mHjFHqo1P — Nación WhoDat⚜️ (@nacionwhodat) January 18, 2023

Fox Sports wished Jones a happy birthday by sharing one of his memorable lines from the 1993 baseball film The Sandlot.

In honor of James Earl Jones' birthday, we show you one of the most iconic baseball movie scenes of all-time ⚾️pic.twitter.com/qtyo29suhA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 17, 2023

The Sting shared a clip from Jones’ time starring in the 1983 Broadway place of Fences alongside Mary Alice and Courtney B. Vance.

“James is an incredible actor. This ‘Why don’t you like me’ scene from Fences is jawdroppingly good,” they wrote. “The man is a powerhouse.”

Happy 92nd Birthday, James Earl Jones.

James is an incredible actor. This 'Why don't you like me' scene from Fences is jawdroppingly good. The man is a powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/nS9iKZSFEb — The Sting (@TSting18) January 17, 2023

Some others responded to The Hollywood Reporter‘s birthday tribute to share their honest initial reactions to seeing the famed actors’ name on their timelines.

“You gotta start off by saying Happy Birthday. Whew had me scared,” one user tweeted in response.

You gotta start off by saying Happy Birthday. Whew had me scared. pic.twitter.com/8nY88JVPGR — Freckle & Tea (@FreckleAndTea) January 17, 2023

The Roots star was born in Arkabutla, Mississippi., in 1931. Jones started his Hollywood career back in 1948 and has over 200 acting credits under his name.

Over the decades, Jones’ skill as a classically trained actor has served in films such as Claudine, Dr. Strangelove, The Man, Coming To America, Conan The Barbarian, and The Hunt For Red October. Jones has an honorary Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy.

His voiceover work in The Lion King films as Mufasa earned him a Disney Legend honor in 2019. Jones’ other iconic voiceover roles include Darth Vader in the Star Wars films.