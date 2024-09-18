Women by Stacy Jackson Resurfaced Gross Commentary On ‘The Black Girlfriend Effect’ Leaves ‘ShxtsNGigs’ Hosts Backpedaling James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu issued an apology after their July conversation about dating Black women resurfaced online.







ShxtsNGigs podcast hosts James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu apologized after social media users criticized them over seemingly cosigning what viewers believed were racist jokes from white comedian Andrew Schulz that shaded Black women.

The outrage toward the two U.K. personalities came after a discussion on the “Black girlfriend effect” resurfaced from a previous appearance on the Flagrant podcast.

In the two-hour episode, which aired in July on YouTube, Duncan and Dawodu laughed during a conversation about the changes non-Black men experience after they begin dating Black women.

“They shave their hair because they start losing it because they’re so stressed being around this Black girl complaining about s*** all the f***ing time,” Schulz remarked. “That’s why they’ve gotta shave their hair.”

Duncan added, “Nah, bro, white guys with Black girlfriends they step their **** up.” Unfortunately, Schulz continued, “They grow a beard because there’s more cushion when they get slapped the f*** out of.”

More laughter erupted after the British duo was asked about dating preferences between Black or White girls.

“We love them all,” Dawodu responded.

Comedian Akaash Singh chimed in: “That’s Royal English for ‘white.”

The way they allowed this man to come on their podcast and disrespect Black women told me everything I needed to know. https://t.co/Ox9irmABD1 pic.twitter.com/Old87fGKic — Jessie (@its__jessiee) September 13, 2024

A user on X reposted the clip, which garnered over 7 million views and hundreds of responses.

“Thats it.. dance for massa boys, danceeee,” a user commented, while another observed, “The way they just let him walk all over us is wild wow.”

A third user questioned the behavior in their comment: “They were laughing along with this man? SHAME.”

One user said Duncan and Dawodu lost her as a viewer after learning of the remarks and added, “What in the coonery!!”

Another person stated,”This is disappointing and disgusting. I really loved these guys. They just sat there and nodded their heads.”

The British podcasters took to their own “ShxtsNGigs” platform this week to address the backlash concerning Black women. “

“We f***** it, and we’re sorry,” Duncan said during the Sept. 16 episode. “There were a few jokes made that were incredibly inappropriate, one specifically pertaining to Black women and in the clip, Andrew was making a joke. I’m not even going to get into specifics, making a frankly racist joke, and we were laughing at it.”

Although the hosts agreed there was no excuse, they claimed they were in a “fight or flight” situation during the conversation about Black women and wanted to get out of it. They agreed to have told Schulz to “move on” from several topics throughout the July episode.

Check out their full conversation on the “Black girlfriend effect” below.