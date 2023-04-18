Jamie Foxx Receives Well-Wishes From Celebrity Friends



Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital. News of his medical complications began making rounds on the internet last week, CNN reports.

Last week, the actor’s daughter Corinne shared news of her father’s illness on Instagram but didn’t reveal the cause of his hospitalization.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the caption reads.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the Oscar winner’s eldest daughter, Corinne, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx)

Foxx was last seen on the set of his latest project on April 10, and on April 11, the Ray actor was taken to the hospital, according to US.

Several entertainers have sent well wishes.

Kerry Washington, who worked alongside Foxx in Django Unchained, and Ray shared a Foxx appreciation post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)



Jennifer Hudson, who also worked with Foxx in Dreamgirls, took to social media to spread the love for her former co-star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud)

Viola Davis also wrote a post to Jamie Foxx: Get well @iamjamiefoxx. We need you…. your light, your brilliance. ❤.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

On Friday, CNN reported the comedian-turned actor was undergoing testing.

Over the past few months, Foxx has been filming a Netflix movie, Back in Action, with actress Cameron Diaz. According to CNN, the medical complications did not happen on set, and Foxx was not transported to the hospital in an emergency vehicle.

CNN also adds Back in Action should conclude filming this week.