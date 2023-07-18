Rumor Has It: Jamie Foxx Hosted A Private Party To ‘Celebrate Being Better’

Jamie Foxx is on the mend amid his public sightings in the wake of the “medical complication” that sent him to the hospital earlier this year.

Insiders say the Academy Award-winning actor “has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility,” People reports.

As a sign of his recovery since his April hospitalization, the “Ray” star hosted a party “to celebrate being better,” sources said. The celebration was held at the Chicago rehabilitation facility Foxx has been going to as part of his recovery.

While Foxx has been spotted on yachts, playing sports, and returning lost purses, “He is still doing some outpatient rehab though,” the source added. The update comes after the film star was hospitalized on April 11 for an undisclosed health emergency.

Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” at the time he fell ill. His daughter Corinne, 29, asked for prayers while letting fans know her father was “on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”

But mixed reports plagued Foxx’s health scare with some claiming his family was preparing for the worst. The rumors prompted his daughter to release a statement saying Foxx “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” and was even “playing pickleball yesterday.”

The “Django Unchained” star was spotted last week playing a game of pickleball.

Jamie Foxx playing Pickleball in Chicago pic.twitter.com/a1VZ8s9Gd5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 12, 2023

The pickleball sighting came days after he was filmed returning a purse to a woman in Chicago.

https://twitter.com/gani_jonathan/status/1678891648854499328?s=20

Fans have been hoping for a video message from the actor confirming his return to good health. While Foxx hasn’t released any video statements, he did take to social media last week to deny rumors of being a clone while promoting his upcoming Netflix film “They Cloned Tyrone.”

They didn’t clone me but THEY CLONED TYRONE. See you July 21, only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/MtvSaVCWWe — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 12, 2023

Looks like Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery and laying low with those closest to him.

