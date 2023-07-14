Jamie Foxx Mocks Clone Rumors By Promoting New Film Amid Public Sightings

Jamie Foxx is aware of the clone rumors about his recent public sightings and the only clone he’s worried about is his new Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone.

Foxx ended a month-long social media hiatus Wednesday when he took to Instagram and Twitter to promote his new Netflix film that premieres Friday, July 21, 2023. The Academy Award-winning actor used his new film’s plot to seemingly mock the speculation surrounding his recent appearances.

“They didn’t clone me but THEY CLONED TYRONE. See you July 21, only on @netflix,” he wrote.

They didn’t clone me but THEY CLONED TYRONE. See you July 21, only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/MtvSaVCWWe — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 12, 2023

It was his first statement since early June, when he also promoted the new film he stars in with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Foxx has been mum since his hospitalization for a medical emergency that made endless headlines back in April.

In May, the Ray star shared a short statement thanking everyone for all the “love” they extended his way following mixed reports about what caused his hospitalization. Foxx said he was “feeling blessed,” despite the concerns about his health.

Most recently, Foxx was seen playing pickleball after a series of sightings in Chicago in recent days, TMZ reported. Foxx has also been seen riding on a yacht, holding a golf club, and returning a lost purse to a woman in Chicago.

But fans remain skeptical about whether or not Jamie is back outside or if it’s a stunt double. Critics responded to his latest tweet with their doubts about his recent sightings.

“Something a CLONE would say,” one fan said.

“So who’s this Jamie Coyote,” added another who posted a photo of Foxx’s stunt double.

So who’s this Jamie coyote? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BLRbsq7BGo — Kay Anthony (@kayanthonyth3rd) July 12, 2023

Insiders say Foxx is on the mend but not completely in the clear.

“Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again,” a source told “Us Weekly.”

“He’s not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery.”

