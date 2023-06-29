Jamie Foxx Has Fans Rejoicing, His Co-Stars Insist ‘He’s Doing Amazing’

Actor John Boyega said on June 27, 2023, at the film premiere of They Cloned Tyrone in Hollywood that he spoke to Jamie Foxx and he is still recovering but doing well, Rolling Stone reported.

Boyega said, “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return. I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

In case people doubted that Foxx truly is doing well, Foxx’s co-producer of the Netflix film, Datari Turner, shared, “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director Juel Taylor] talked to him yesterday.” Turner added, “John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

Actress Porscha Coleman said on June 25, 2023, at the BET Awards that she had spoken to people close to her co-star from Netflix’s Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me, according to Billboard. Coleman said, “I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx; he is doing well.”

Black Enterprise previously reported Foxx was hospitalized, and no details were given about his condition. At the time, Boyega said Foxx was not answering any of his calls. He said, “I’ve been calling. I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!”

Foxx posted to his Instagram on June 13, 2023, but people were still left to speculate about why the Academy Award-winning actor was hospitalized. The post read, “It’s about to go down. #TheyClonedTyrone coming July 21, only on @netflix.”

In May 2023, Foxx’s daughter Corinne tried to quiet public concerns over her father’s health, Black Enterprise reported. She posted on social media, “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Our continued well wishes to the multifaceted star as he continues his recovery journey