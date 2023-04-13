Jamie Foxx In Recovery After Being Hospitalized For ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx is on the minds of many after his daughter released a statement revealing the “medical complication” that sent the Hollywood star to the hospital.

Jamie’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram on Wednesday to alert fans to her famous father’s recent health scare.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne wrote.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Details surrounding Foxx’s health complication remain a mystery, with sources confirming the issue was serious enough to land him in the hospital, TMZ reports. On Thursday, reps said the Academy Award-winning actor, 55, “is doing a lot better,” and doctors are still trying to figure out what happened to him.

Jamie reportedly experienced a “medical emergency” that sent his family flying into town to come to his aid.

“He’s communicating now, and that’s good news,” a source said.

The health scare came one day after Foxx was photographed in Atlanta on the set for his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action. The film also stars Cameron Diaz, whom Foxx was able to convince to come out of retirement to appear in the movie.

But recent reports claim the long work days might’ve prompted Diaz to retire again after the film is completed. According to insiders, Foxx had an “absolute meltdown” on set that resulted in three people being fired, Daily Mail reports.

“These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her, and she hates being away from Raddix [her daughter],’ the source said. “Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.”