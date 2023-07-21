Jamie Foxx Posts 1st Photo Since Medical Emergency, Fans Question If It’s Old

Jamie Foxx has the streets talking again after posting his first photo since his hospitalization for a “medical complication” earlier this year.

The Academy Award-winning actor took to Instagram on Thursday, July 20 to share a photo of himself promoting his new partnership with a sports betting company connected with MGM Resorts.

“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon 🦊,” he captioned the post.

It showed a clean-cut Foxx seated on a BetMGM race car. According to the “Django Unchained” star, he’s in Las Vegas for the campaign.

This is the first photo Foxx has posted since he was hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical emergency” back in April. In recent weeks, Foxx has been spotted in Chicago where he’s reportedly completing outpatient rehab.

But fans were quick to note how dated the photo is amid growing suspicions around his current whereabouts.

“FYI: This picture was taken back in December 2021 based on the photographer’s Instagram profile. So this ISN’T a recent image 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩,” one fan wrote.

“How is this a new photo when in the most recent fake sighting he had a bald head? I am a Foxx fan for real but all this fake stuff saddens me,” another fan exclaimed.

Recent sightings have seen Foxx riding on a boat, playing golf and pickleball, and even returning a woman’s lost purse. However, many fans have been anxiously awaiting a video statement from the actor to confirm his return to good health.

There were various mixed reports about his hospitalization, with some claiming Foxx’s family was preparing for the worst. His daughter Corinne has been the main spokesperson informing the public know about her dad’s recovery.

Foxx is rumored to have thrown a private party recently to celebrate “being better.” But now fans are growing more suspicious of just how true these reports are.

“Still haven’t heard you speak… 👀👀👀,” one fan stated.