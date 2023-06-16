Jamie Foxx Posts Netflix’s Trailer For ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ But Nothing Since Recent Health Concerns

Oscar-winning legendary actor Jamie Foxx has been out of the spotlight for over two months after an unidentified health scare left him hospitalized. Now, it seems like the actor is preparing to return to help promote his new Netflix project, They Cloned Tyrone.

The 55-year-old actor shared a trailer for the film to his Instagram with the caption, “It’s about to go down. #TheyClonedTyrone coming July 21, only on @netflix.” The film, which also stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, is described as ’a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.’ Foxx also serves as executive producer for the film, which received rave reviews this week at the American Black Film Festival, where the Netflix movie was the opening night selection.

Noticeably, Foxx was absent from the international and domestic premieres of the project, and his costar Boyega has said attempts to reach him have been largely futile, according to PEOPLE. “I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!,” he said. Though the pair haven’t spoken since Foxx’s medical emergency, the British actor says acting alongside the actor was a lifelong dream. “That’s someone that I’m very much inspired by,” he said. “He’s definitely been one of the major hands behind my career that helped me to get roles, get opportunities and I appreciate it.”

Parris also took her time on the red carpet to reflect on her experience working with Foxx. “It was just such an honor to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John,” she said. “I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun.”