American Black Film Festival Releases Movie Lineup

On June 14, join thousands of film lovers at this year’s American Black Film Festival, showcasing diverse talent from all over the country. Taking place in Miami Beach through June 18, this festival offers attendees a first look at the most anticipated movies and television shows of the year. But the fun doesn’t stop there. On June 19–25, ABFF PLAY is hosting a virtual session featuring exclusive programs from networks like NBC and streaming services, including Netflix, BET+, and Prime Video. This year’s Festival Ambassador is Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, and actor Lena Waithe.
“There’s a variety of projects from our network and streaming partners this year. We’re excited for our attendees to experience all of the great content both live and virtually. From conspiracy theories to romance and comedy horror to learning about the first Black supermodel named Donyale Luna to grace the cover of British Vogue. There really is something for everyone to see at the festival,” festival producer and ABFF Ventures President/COO Nicole Friday said in a statement.
“It’s a thrill to be able to program provocative and captivating stories each year at ABFF.”
This year’s black film festival opening act is Joel Taylor’s directorial debut, They Cloned Tyrone. Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, this Netflix film follows an unlikely trio as they uncover a nefarious government conspiracy. Check out the full lineup below:
A Mother’s Intuition
Cast: Denise Boutte, Matt Cedeño, Brély Evans, Hazel Renee, Tamar Braxton, Jeff Marchelletta, and Karon Riley
Director: Cas Sigers-Beedles
Executive Producer: Dr. Holly Carter of Relevè Entertainment
Writer: Nicole D. Sconiers
Courtesy of: TV One Networks
Average Joe
Cast: Deon Cole, Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashley Olivia Fisher, Pasha Lychnikoff
Directors: Eric Dean Seaton, Christoph Schrewe, Marshall Tyler, David Katzenberg, Joy T. Lane
Writers: Robb Cullen, Scott Boden Hodges, Tyrone Finch, Arthur Harris, Bryce Ahart, Hawa Macalou, Paul McLalin, D.J. Ryan, Stephanie McFarlane, Jerron Horton, Kevin O’Hare
Executive Producers: Robb Cullen, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh
Produced by: Wonderland Sound and Vision
Courtesy of: BET+
Donyale Luna: Supermodel
Cast: Dream Cazzaniga, Beverly Johnson, Omar Boone, Kyle Hagler
Director: Nailah Jefferson
Producers: Melissa Kramer, Isoul Harris, Melanie Sharee
Executive Producers: Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, Jeff Friday, Dream Cazzaniga
Courtesy of: HBO Documentary Films
Exposing Parchman
Director: Rahman Ali Bugg
Writer and Producer: Jeanmarie Condon
Executive Producers: Rahman Ali Bugg (also director), Jordana Hochman, Jeanmarie
Condon, Desiree Perez, Lori York, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Brad Abramson. Alison. Dammann serves as co-executive producer
Produced by: ITV America’s Good Caper Content, Roc Nation, and Red Summer TV for A&E
Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Exposing Parchman.”
Courtesy of: A&E Network
Found
Cast: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen
Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi
Creator: Nkechi Okoro Carroll
Showrunners: Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Sonay Hoffman
Courtesy of: Comcast NBCUniversal and NBC
I’m a Virgo
Creator, Writer, Director: Boots Riley
Cast: Jharrel Jerome, Allius Barnes, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Olivia Washington, Walton Goggins, Carmen Ejogo, and Mike Epps
Executive Producers: Boots Riley, Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Rebecca Rivo, and Jharrel Jerome
Showrunners: Boots Riley, Tze Chun
The Blackening
Cast: Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette
Robertson, Sinqua Walls, with Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji
Director: Tim Story
Screenplay and screen story by: Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins
Producers: Jason Clark, Marcei A. Brown, E. Brian Dobbins, Tracy Oliver, Tim Story, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett
Lionsgate and MRC present, a Story Company / Tracy Yvonne / Artists First / CatchLight Studios
Courtesy of: LIONSGATE
The Perfect Find
Cast: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, DB Woodside, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La”
Anthony, Gina Torres
Director: Numa Perrier from a screenplay by Leigh Davenport
Producers: Glendon Palmer, Gabrielle Union, Jeff Morrone, Codie Elaine Oliver, Tommy Oliver
Based on the book of the same title by Tia Williams
Courtesy of: Netflix
Three Ways (Previously titled Threesome)
“Three Ways” was an ABFF 2022 official film selection.
Cast: Andrea Lewis, Brittany S. Hall, Jerrel O’Neal
Writer & Director: Jamal Dedeaux
Producers: Jaleel Ghafur, Rebecca Haze, Jamal Dedeaux
Courtesy of: Andscape
Time of Essence
Executive Producers: Christian Sarabia, Nicole Elliott, Raymond Garcia, Emmet Dennis, Sidra Smith, Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, and Stephanie Hodges-Dunivan
Produced by: 51 Minds and ESSENCE Studios, LLC
Courtesy of: OWN
The YouTube Black Voices Festival Showcase
“The YouTube Black Voices Festival Showcase” features highlights of original short films from Black Voices creators.
Black Girl Day Off: Baby Tate wants Black women to take a day off and imagines how the world would crumble if they all did simultaneously.
Armani White revisits his home and past mistakes in Proud of You.
Conscious Lee explores the world of Black fine art through the lens of Afrofuturism.
June’s Crown, a short film by Glen’ Beleaf’ Henry, follows a young girl’s journey to loving her hair.
Courtesy of: YouTube Black Voices
Spotlight Screenings That Will Appear Virtually on ABFF PLAY Are:
Exposing Parchman
Courtesy of: A&E Network
Judge Me Not
Cast: Chyna Lane, Javon Terrell, Terrence Green, Jonathan Chase, Gena Shaw, and Bonita Brisker.
Executive Producer: Judge Lynn Toler
Courtesy of: ALLBLK
Makeup x Breakup Season Two
Cast: Nicolette Ellis, Kamel Goffin, Omar Salmon, Olivia Grey, and Karmia Berry
Courtesy of: ALLBLK
Ready to Love
Producers: Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment produce the Ready to Love series
“Ready to Love” 100th Episode Special Producers: Tara Montgomery and Brian Piotrowicz
Courtesy of: OWN
The Conversations Project
Cast: Hosts Elaine Welteroth, David Lawrence, and Marc Spears joined by numerous credentialed guests
Executive Producers; Raina Kelley, Tracey Baker-Simmons, AC Roe
Courtesy of: Andscape
