American Black Film Festival Releases Movie Lineup

On June 14, join thousands of film lovers at this year’s American Black Film Festival, showcasing diverse talent from all over the country. Taking place in Miami Beach through June 18, this festival offers attendees a first look at the most anticipated movies and television shows of the year. But the fun doesn’t stop there. On June 19–25, ABFF PLAY is hosting a virtual session featuring exclusive programs from networks like NBC and streaming services, including Netflix, BET+, and Prime Video. This year’s Festival Ambassador is Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, and actor Lena Waithe.

“There’s a variety of projects from our network and streaming partners this year. We’re excited for our attendees to experience all of the great content both live and virtually. From conspiracy theories to romance and comedy horror to learning about the first Black supermodel named Donyale Luna to grace the cover of British Vogue. There really is something for everyone to see at the festival,” festival producer and ABFF Ventures President/COO Nicole Friday said in a statement.

“It’s a thrill to be able to program provocative and captivating stories each year at ABFF.”

This year’s black film festival opening act is Joel Taylor’s directorial debut, They Cloned Tyrone. Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, this Netflix film follows an unlikely trio as they uncover a nefarious government conspiracy. Check out the full lineup below:

A Mother’s Intuition

Cast: Denise Boutte, Matt Cedeño, Brély Evans, Hazel Renee, Tamar Braxton, Jeff Marchelletta, and Karon Riley

Director: Cas Sigers-Beedles

Executive Producer: Dr. Holly Carter of Relevè Entertainment

Writer: Nicole D. Sconiers

Courtesy of: TV One Networks

Average Joe

Cast: Deon Cole, Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashley Olivia Fisher, Pasha Lychnikoff

Directors: Eric Dean Seaton, Christoph Schrewe, Marshall Tyler, David Katzenberg, Joy T. Lane

Writers: Robb Cullen, Scott Boden Hodges, Tyrone Finch, Arthur Harris, Bryce Ahart, Hawa Macalou, Paul McLalin, D.J. Ryan, Stephanie McFarlane, Jerron Horton, Kevin O’Hare

Executive Producers: Robb Cullen, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh

Produced by: Wonderland Sound and Vision

Courtesy of: BET+

Donyale Luna: Supermodel

Cast: Dream Cazzaniga, Beverly Johnson, Omar Boone, Kyle Hagler

Director: Nailah Jefferson

Producers: Melissa Kramer, Isoul Harris, Melanie Sharee

Executive Producers: Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, Jeff Friday, Dream Cazzaniga

Courtesy of: HBO Documentary Films

Exposing Parchman

Director: Rahman Ali Bugg

Writer and Producer: Jeanmarie Condon

Executive Producers: Rahman Ali Bugg (also director), Jordana Hochman, Jeanmarie

Condon, Desiree Perez, Lori York, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Brad Abramson. Alison. Dammann serves as co-executive producer

Produced by: ITV America’s Good Caper Content, Roc Nation, and Red Summer TV for A&E

Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Exposing Parchman.”

Courtesy of: A&E Network

Found

Cast: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen

Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi

Creator: Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Showrunners: Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Sonay Hoffman

Courtesy of: Comcast NBCUniversal and NBC

I’m a Virgo

Creator, Writer, Director: Boots Riley

Cast: Jharrel Jerome, Allius Barnes, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Olivia Washington, Walton Goggins, Carmen Ejogo, and Mike Epps

Executive Producers: Boots Riley, Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Rebecca Rivo, and Jharrel Jerome

Showrunners: Boots Riley, Tze Chun

The Blackening

Cast: Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette

Robertson, Sinqua Walls, with Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji

Director: Tim Story

Screenplay and screen story by: Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins

Producers: Jason Clark, Marcei A. Brown, E. Brian Dobbins, Tracy Oliver, Tim Story, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett

Lionsgate and MRC present, a Story Company / Tracy Yvonne / Artists First / CatchLight Studios

Courtesy of: LIONSGATE

The Perfect Find

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, DB Woodside, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La”

Anthony, Gina Torres

Director: Numa Perrier from a screenplay by Leigh Davenport

Producers: Glendon Palmer, Gabrielle Union, Jeff Morrone, Codie Elaine Oliver, Tommy Oliver

Based on the book of the same title by Tia Williams

Courtesy of: Netflix

Three Ways (Previously titled Threesome )

“Three Ways” was an ABFF 2022 official film selection.

Cast: Andrea Lewis, Brittany S. Hall, Jerrel O’Neal

Writer & Director: Jamal Dedeaux

Producers: Jaleel Ghafur, Rebecca Haze, Jamal Dedeaux

Courtesy of: Andscape

Time of Essence

Executive Producers: Christian Sarabia, Nicole Elliott, Raymond Garcia, Emmet Dennis, Sidra Smith, Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, and Stephanie Hodges-Dunivan

Produced by: 51 Minds and ESSENCE Studios, LLC

Courtesy of: OWN

The YouTube Black Voices Festival Showcase

“The YouTube Black Voices Festival Showcase” features highlights of original short films from Black Voices creators.

Black Girl Day Off: Baby Tate wants Black women to take a day off and imagines how the world would crumble if they all did simultaneously.

Armani White revisits his home and past mistakes in Proud of You.

Conscious Lee explores the world of Black fine art through the lens of Afrofuturism.

June’s Crown, a short film by Glen’ Beleaf’ Henry, follows a young girl’s journey to loving her hair.

Courtesy of: YouTube Black Voices

Spotlight Screenings That Will Appear Virtually on ABFF PLAY Are:

Exposing Parchman

Courtesy of: A&E Network

Judge Me Not

Cast: Chyna Lane, Javon Terrell, Terrence Green, Jonathan Chase, Gena Shaw, and Bonita Brisker.

Executive Producer: Judge Lynn Toler

Courtesy of: ALLBLK

Makeup x Breakup Season Two

Cast: Nicolette Ellis, Kamel Goffin, Omar Salmon, Olivia Grey, and Karmia Berry

Courtesy of: ALLBLK

Ready to Love

Producers: Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment produce the Ready to Love series

“Ready to Love” 100th Episode Special Producers: Tara Montgomery and Brian Piotrowicz

Courtesy of: OWN

​​The Conversations Project

Cast: Hosts Elaine Welteroth, David Lawrence, and Marc Spears joined by numerous credentialed guests

Executive Producers; Raina Kelley, Tracey Baker-Simmons, AC Roe

Courtesy of: Andscape

