Jamie Foxx Unndergoes Physical Rehabilitation In Chicago

Jamie Foxx is alive and well. According to reports, the multi-hyphenate talent is recuperating at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago.

Last week, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, put to rest rumors that claimed the 55-year-old Academy Award winner was fighting for his life and that his family was planning to say their goodbyes.

“Update from the family: sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks”, she said via her Instagram stories. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”.

And it seems that the actor is well on his way to making his reappearance soon.

According to TMZ, Jamie Foxx has been recovering at the top physical medicine and rehabilitation center in the country. His daughters, Corinne and Anelise, as well as Anelise’s mother, were all seen visiting him last weekend, according to photos taken at the center.

There has still been no word on what happened to Foxx, but the facility does specialize in treatment for traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, cancer rehabilitation, and stroke recovery—the latter of which many believe is the cause of Foxx’s poor health.

According to reports, the actor has been receiving treatment at the Chicago-based center since late April after initially being treated in an Atlanta hospital. TMZ did not provide the name of the rehabilitation center in Chicago.

TMZ also reports that all of the visiting family seemed to be in good spirits, a potential positive sign regarding Foxx’s health. His eldest daughter originally broke the news that he had experienced a medical emergency while filming Back in Action. Reports later revealed that it had not happened on set and that, despite rumors to the contrary, the actor had not been transported to the hospital via an emergency vehicle.