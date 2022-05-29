Jamie Foxx Slams ‘So-Called Christians’ And Lawmakers For Not Passing Legislation To Prevent Mass Shootings

Jamie Foxx has always repped his home state; the actor-comedian hails from Terrell, Texas.

However, he publicly expressed his grief for the shooting victims, including 19 students and two teachers killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas.

The Oscar winner is extremely vexed with the nation’s “so-called Christians” and lawmakers who staunchly remain stagnant in passing sensible gun laws that can prevent mass shootings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Foxx took to his Instagram account and posted a collage of pictures of 16 children out of the 19 who died in the massacre, writing, “Little angels my heart goes out to ur families,” he started. “Never thought I would live in A society a ‘Christian Society’ where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws.”

Foxx continued: “If the people in this country are leaders and so-called Christians… if they are going to heaven… I’LL PASS!!!!! #thedevilisbusy.”

The Texas school shooting is now considered the deadliest since the 2012 Sandy Hook devastation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Many notable figures from politics, entertainment, sports, and media have all poured out their frustration about the lack of protective measures to help shield communities against gun violence which the American people are demanding, but Congress continues to ignore.

Beto O’Rourke confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott at a news conference, shouting at Abbott and his cohorts, ordering them to tackle the issue of gun violence instead of “doing nothing” and offering empty platitudes, Deadline reports.

Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey also spoke out and wrote on Twitter, “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.