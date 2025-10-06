Entertainment by Keka Araújo Shabba Ranks, Shenseea Join Damian Marley For Jamrock Reggae Cruise 10th Anniversary Lineup The voyage includes stops in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios.







The Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise (WTJRC), co-founded by four-time Grammy winner Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a sold-out voyage from Oct. 27-Nov. 1. The Norwegian Joy will host more than 60 artists spanning reggae, dancehall, and comedy.

The robust lineup is anchored by brothers Damian and Stephen Marley, who will perform a special set as the conclusion of their 2025 Traffic Jam Tour. The cruise will also feature the third generation of the Marley family: Yohan, Skip, Mystic, and YG Marley.

The roster is packed with legends of the genre. Dancehall icons Shabba Ranks and Super Cat are scheduled to return, alongside roots legends Sizzla and Capleton. Fans will also see performances from crossover star Shenseea, the velvet lover’s rock of Tarrus Riley, and party anthems from Baby Cham. Roots reggae will be represented by Junior Reid, Louie Culture, Warrior King, and Mortimer.

Adding a new element, comedian Dale Elliott will deliver the cruise’s first-ever stand-up comedy shows.

Co-founder Dan Dalton noted the significance of the event. “Over a decade ago, Damian and I set out to create a cruise that brought Jamaica to the world in a way no one had seen before. This year feels like history in the making, celebrating our 10-year milestone among family, friends and fans.”

Beyond the concerts, the cruise offers a full immersion into Jamaican culture, with passengers enjoying authentic island cuisine, Nyabinghi drumming sessions, meditation, yoga, and dancehall classes. The voyage includes stops in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios.

The specially organized SoundClash at Sea will feature past champions and legendary sound systems, including Stone Love (Geefus), David Rodigan, King Jammy, Renaissance Disco, and Kingston 12 HiFi. Organizers have also confirmed that the cruise will return for its 11th year, with 2026 tickets to be announced soon.

