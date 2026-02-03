14-Year-Old Jane Doe From Infamous R. Kelly Sex Tape Reveals ‘True Self’ In Memoir

The Jane Doe who went unnamed in R Kelly’s infamous sex tape has finally decided to come forward.

As a 14-year-old, the woman appeared in the unlawful footage that first initiated R. Kelly’s whirlwind of sexual assault allegations and legal troubles. Now, the Jane Doe, real name Reshona Landfair, is speaking out and reclaiming her name after years in the dark.

She revealed her identity in an interview with CBS Mornings ahead of the Feb. 3 release of her memoir, Who’s Watching Shorty?: Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse. She spoke to the program about the “liberating” experience of no longer hiding.

“I really wanted to live in my true skin and my true self. My true self today is Reshona Landfair,” said Landfair.

Now 41 years old, Landfair recalls her story of meeting R. Kelly for the first time. Growing up in Chicago with dreams to become a star, Landfair connected with the infamous entertainer through her aunt, R&B singer Sparkle.

According to Landfair, her aunt directed her to warm up to Kelly, specifically telling her to ask if he would be her godfather. She also allegedly encouraged the young girl to sit on his lap and rub his head.

“That is the start of him entering into my life in a different way than just being an artist or hanging out at the studio. It became more personable at that moment,” remembered Landfair.

Their relationship soon turned physical, with Landfair becoming a victim of Kelly’s sexual advances at around 13-years-old. Her aunt grew suspicious of Kelly’s behavior. Despite calling social services to check on the situation, her concerns fell on deaf ears.

“I don’t think they believed her because there were no obvious signs of what was actually taking place,” Landfair added.

Kelly proceeded in his inappropriate relationship with Landfair, leading to the sex tape a year later. However, it was not until Laidfair nearly turned 17 that the sex tape would be released to the public.

“I was empty…I was very hollow inside. I was very confused,” she said of its 2001 reveal.

Upon the video’s release, and Kelly’s own arrest for child pornography charges, the musician began to manipulate the situation to her family. She called the matter “very complicated,” as Kelly threatened suicide in an effort to get her family’s support for their relationship.

She continued, “He utilized me against my parents — making threats of suicide and doing different things out of desperation to convince them to not turn on him.”

However, the tactics worked, with Landfair testifying that she was not the girl in the video. The aftermath, as well as Kelly’s acquittal on the charges, left her with deep regret. She tried to detach from the trauma, but became inspired to speak out after watching Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in 2019.

“The spirit of conviction came over me during that moment,” Landfair said. “Somehow, I felt responsible that he was able to hurt so many more people. During the time, I thought maybe these were just sexual fetishes that he had with me. Maybe this was just abuse I was going through.”

Seeing how his actions went past her own experience, she found the courage to come forward. This time, she testified against him in a 2022 trial in Chicago over multiple counts. In the case, he was found guilty on child pornography charges. He is currently serving time for these charges concurrently with the ones from his federal indictment in New York over sex trafficking and racketeering.

Landfair’s aunt, Sparkle, also spoke on the renewed spotlight on her niece’s trauma with her memoir release.

“This is the beginning of Reshona’s lengthy deprogramming journey,” Sparkle’s statement read. “It is true that she is a survivor of years of abuse, still learning to process what happened to her and who is responsible. It is also true and well documented that I stood up for her to try and stop the damage being done to her and countless others. I wish her continued healing and peace as she continues to not only find her voice, but hopefully require accountability from those closest to her.”

A “Jane Doe” turned empowered survivor, Landfair hopes the book inspires all to remain strong and give themselves grace during their own healing journeys.

“Embrace this next chapter in your journey with anticipation that God will plant new dreams in the fertile soul of your heart,” wrote Landfair. “Love you times infinity, Reshona.”

As for Kelly, his legal team has denied comment over Landfair’s memoir, but stated that the singer wishes her peace. Landfair has since started a mentorship program, Project Refine, for women and girls.

