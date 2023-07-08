Janelle Monáe Shows Her Breast During Essence Festival Performance

Janelle Monáe ate up her performance at New Orleans’ Essence Festival. On Friday, June 30, the 37-year-old made a controversial choice on stage to lift her top to show her right breast to the audience as she sang. The memorable moment was met with both praise for her boldness and backlash for the exposing move.

Monáe was dressed in a black and white string bikini top, matching shorts, and a hat for the portion of the set. The Kansas City-born singer flashed her breast as she sang her song “Yoga” for the Essence Fest crowd. She piped, “Sometimes I’m peachy, and sometimes I’m vulgar. Even when I’m sleeping, I got one eye open. You cannot police me, so get off my areola!”

The singer’s nipple was covered with pink tape, and the playful moment sparked debate online after Essence’s official event. Twitter shared a short clip of the performance. Captioned, “YOU CANNOT POLICE @JanelleMonae.” The post was retweeted by another user who wrote: “Unnecessary on so many levels and for so many reasons.”

Unnecessary on so many levels and for so many reasons. https://t.co/AOpzhokCxU — BLACK TZEDEK (@BlackTzedek) July 1, 2023

Notably, 2 Live Crew’s front runner, raunchy Uncle Luke, commented: “What is this girl going through? She’s never been out there like this.. is it a midlife crisis?”

What is this girl going through? She’s never been out there like this.. is it a midlife crisis? — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) July 2, 2023

Despite Monáe’s image being based on body positivity and being comfortable with one’s own sexuality, the discourse on Twitter continued.

So, she has the right to do what she wants ? He was giving interviews with women having sex next to him. Like aren’t you men tired of always being in our business ? — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) July 4, 2023

What were you going through when you made “Me so Horny”? Hypocrisy much. pic.twitter.com/va7ptXQ1Cs — Rev. Mrs. Mommy (@revlaurelj) July 3, 2023

“GET OFF MY AREOOOLAAAAAAAAAAAS” lmfaooooooooo this shit got me in tears — フリさま (FOOLY URAMESHI) 🤙🏽 (@ChrissaSJE) July 2, 2023

This comes off lowkey icky too me ngl. — Day Over Night (@MoMoLicious360) July 3, 2023