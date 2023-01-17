Janet Jackson Hit With $238K Lawsuit By Business Managers for ‘Unpaid Services’

It seems like it’s about to be “nasty” for Janet Jackson.

According to The Blast, Jackson’s former business managers are accusing her of owing them almost a quarter of a million dollars.

The media outlet obtained legal paperwork that states David Weise and Associates, which Jackson entered into a “business management services agreement” in August 2017, is suing the superstar for “unpaid services.”

David Weise and Associates bills itself as “the largest business management firm in the country.”

In the lawsuit, the firm states, “We work alongside the world’s top artists in music, film, and television, as well as athletes, executives, entrepreneurs, and other high achievers, offering a sophisticated range of concierge-style services to meet their lifestyle management needs.”

It claims the “Rhythm Nation” singer owes a total of $238,593.88, and that Jackson bailed on paying the full amount owed to them for services rendered.

The Blast’s story featured no comment from Jackson or her representatives regarding the lawsuit.

This lawsuit comes a month after Jackson announced a 33-city tour in 22 states. Tickets are currently on sale as the first show will begin this spring in Hollywood, Florida. Jackson is hitting the road with Ludacris for “Together Again,” her ninth concert tour and her first in four years.

The tour is being produced and promoted by Live Nation. The five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and three-time -Grammy Award-winning rapper starts her tour April 14. The tour is scheduled to end on June 21 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The “Together Again” Tour will be the celebration of Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones of her most critically acclaimed and popular albums—25 years of The Velvet Rope and 30 years of Janet.

The tour will feature her biggest hits from those classic albums as well as some new music.