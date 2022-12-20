Janet Jackson's 5-Year-Old Son May Discover Her Superstar Status With Help of Friends

Janet Jackson is just mom to her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. But leave it up to Eissa’s friends to “put it together” and figure out Mama Janet’s superstar status.

Jackson, 56, appeared on the Today show on Friday to promote her “Together Again” world tour that kicks off in spring 2023. While there, the Grammy Award-winning singer was asked if her son has figured out how famous she is, People reports.

“I think his friends are starting to put it together for him,” JaCKSON said. “Because I’ve kept him away from it, actually.”

Jackson welcomed Eissa with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana in January 2017. She has been private about her motherhood journey. But, insiders say she takes the role just as seriously as she does her career in entertainment.

“While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion,” a source said. “She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life.”

Jackson and Al Mana announced their divorce in 2017, just four months after welcoming their son. Her brother, Randy Jackson, revealed the alleged “abuse” Janet dealt with while married to the Qatari billionaire businessman.

“It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy told People at the time.

He touched on the “verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b*tch everyday…That’s what she went through.”

In 2019, Janet appeared on Good Morning America where she opened up about being a single mother to a young child while maintaining her busy career.

“It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny. I do it all myself,” Jackson shared at the time. “If my mother did it with nine children, there’s no reason I can’t.”