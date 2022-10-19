Janitor Caught Rinsing His Genitals In Woman’s Water Bottle, She Claims To Have An Incurable STD

A woman’s intuition may have saved employees.

A woman says she was infected with an incurable sexually transmitted after a janitor at her workplace in Houston allegedly contaminated her water bottles.

According to ABC 13 , the janitor is 50-year-old Lucio Diaz, who was caught on a spy camera that she bought “rinsing his penis” in her water.

The married woman who is 54 years old with two daughters told ABC’s sister station that Diaz is a “sick man.”

She initially became curious of matter back in August when she noticed a foul odor coming from the employee water dispenser. However, it wasn’t until late September when she decided to place a spy camera in the office that picked up a video confirming her suspicions that her own water had been tampered with and peed in.

“Pulls out his penis and puts his penis in my bottle, basically rinses his penis in the water,” she said.

According to Law and Crime, the doctor the woman worked for tested the water and it returned positive for urine.

“I learned I acquired (a sexually-transmitted disease) for which he also tested positive for,” she explained. “He gave me an STD I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing will make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I will have to be careful.”

According to court records, Diaz is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. He has been charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victims said Diaz returned to work after management was notified. The victim is taking legal action. She has appointed attorney Kim Spurlock as her representative for the case.

“They have a duty to protect their tenants, and they wholly failed in those responsibilities,” Spurlock said.

Altera Fund Advisors, which owns the building where the victim works, responded to the accusations.

“Our management company immediately cooperated with the police department in this matter as soon as we were made aware of this potential issue by our tenant,” said CEO of Altera Fund Advisors, Terry Quinn. “They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested. He was arrested when he returned to the building.”

Houston Police Department’s Major Offenders Division is investigating. Investigators suspect more people may have been infected. Diaz may be facing additional charges.

“I want this to go to trial. I want him to be exposed for who he is, and I want him to pay for what he’s done to me and then be deported,” the victim said.