Japan Announces Plans To Invest $1.5 Billion In Africa

Japan aims to increase its presence in Africa. Over the next three years, the Japanese government plans to invest $1.5 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and encourage sustainable growth on the continent.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency, along with private investors, plans to raise funds to support projects that promote environmental sustainability. Japan’s $1.7 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund announced its plans to invest in these initiatives, Bloomberg reports.

Vice Minister for International Affairs at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Takehiko Matsuo, said the country’s recent economic recovery has caused the private sector to become more eager to provide financial backing to support sustainability in Africa.

“Now the mindset of Japanese business leaders has changed dramatically, and they are now much more proactive about expanding their business globally,” Matsuo tells Bloomberg.

Significant areas of focus for Japan include critical minerals and base metals. The country aims to reduce its reliance on China, which is currently Africa’s largest trading partner.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on private companies to invest in the project.

“It’s more important than ever to leverage the energy of the private sector for the sustainable development of Africa, amid growing demand for funding to address social and economic challenges,” Kishida said at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, as reported by Nippon.

Japanese companies, like Isuzu Motors South Africa, have already expanded their presence in Africa. Billy Tom, president and CEO of Isuzu Motors South Africa, has stated that the company is negotiating with Japanese stakeholders about building additional production facilities in Africa.

“We’re saying to them, instead of producing vehicles in Japan, you’ve got a facility in Africa. We can produce the vehicles here,” Tom tells Reuters.

The automobile giant aims to boost its African manufacturing share to 45%, a 15% increase from six years ago.

While the government’s $1.5 billion fund focuses on sustainability and environmental issues, the presence of companies like Izuzu is an indicator of the country’s long-term commitment to investing in Africa’s economic development.

