Jashyah Moore Says Mother Abused Her For Years, Forced Her to Panhandle

The saga of a once-missing New Jersey teen continues to reveal more troubling details.

According to NBC News, Jashyah Moore, the 14-year-old who was reported missing in mid-October after she went to a deli in East Orange, NJ. She was found last week in New York City. Now, authorities claim she ran away from her mother, Jamie Moore, who abused her for years.

Jamie Moore, 39, has been charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, which include allegations of physical abuse and neglect, Stephens and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said in a joint statement, according to Patch.com.

A criminal complaint was filed in an Essex County court that details the allegations of abuse against the elder Moore. She is accused of verbally and physically abusing her daughter, even forcing her to panhandle and refusing to enroll her in school.

“The young lady appears to have run away,” acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens III said. “And she did not want to make herself known to anyone as to where she was. She seemed to be…more so at ease where she was.”

The complaint filed in court describes numerous examples of Jashyah being beaten with items like a frying. Jamie Moore is also accused of stabbing Jashyah in her shoulder, spraying bleach in her eyes, and pulling the braids out of her hair

The Daily Beast also reported that the 14-year-old was allegedly “forced to cook” for herself and her younger brother, and if she didn’t, neither would eat that day. Jamie is also accused of “educational neglect:: instead of allowing her to attend classes, Jamie sent Jashyah out to panhandle, which East Orange police confirm.

Last week the New York Police Department said someone reported seeing the teen in Harlem and she gave them a cryptic response, Pix 11 reports. The good Samaritan approached the missing teen and asked if she was OK, but she initially responded, “No,” in an attempt to be left alone.

Jashyah was not happy at home and stayed in various places in New Jersey before ending up at a shelter in Brooklyn, ABC 7 in New York reported.