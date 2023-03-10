 Jasmine Crowe-Houston Puts Her Startup Goodr On The Road To Help Families In Need of Food

Jasmine Crowe-Houston Puts Her Startup Goodr On The Road To Help Families In Need of Food

Screenshot Twitter @jasminecrowe

Jasmine Crowe-Houston’s startup is officially on the move.

After three years, the CEO finally cut the ribbon opening Goodr, a new mobile truck with the mission to combat food insecurity in Georgia and elsewhere. Houston posted the touching ceremony on Twitter, rocking a vibrant green power suit to match her company’s logo.

The 26-foot- long truck is fully equipped with refrigerators, freezers, and shelving. Houston tweets that families will “enjoy an experience much like shopping for goods at a local grocery store” – all for free. Startups are nothing without support and the business owner isn’t afraid of the big name corporates who have her back and believe in the mission. “Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Amazon, Mailchimp, MARTA, Verizon, and Wellstar, Goodr will be able to target areas of Georgia where the need is greatest, from large metropolitan areas to smaller rural communities!,” Houston tweeted. “May we soon have a mobile unit in every state!”

Outside of partnership, Houston raised some serious capital to make her dream a reality. Atlanta Business Journal reports Goodr raised $8 million, possibly the largest investment for the company. They also received debt financing from Atlanta Emerging Markets, Inc., a community development entity, for $300,000.

Her initiatives have caught the eyes of Atlanta’s biggest and brightest stars. Rappers Lil’Baby and Gunna have partnered with Goodr for community events to show support.


