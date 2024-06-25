Women by Stacy Jackson Resident Poet Jasmine Mans To Showcase Poetry In 2-Night Performance Mans is the first resident poet at Express Newark and her work is deeply influenced by her upbringing in Newark's South Ward.









Jasmine Mans, the inaugural resident poet at Express Newark, has garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success with her 2021 poetry collection, Black Girl, Call Home.

On June 27 and 28, Mans will showcase her artistry in a two-night poetry performance at Express Newark, supported by New Arts Justice, a public arts initiative founded by Pulitzer Prize-winning Rutgers-Newark Professor Salamishah Tillet in 2018.

According to Rutgers University, Mans’ collection, published by Berkley-Random House, delves into her queer Black identity, Newark roots, and the intricate dynamics between mothers and daughters.

Many poems in Black Girl, Call Home focus on Mans’ mother, exploring adolescent conflicts and the complexities of their relationship. Her work is deeply influenced by her upbringing in Newark’s South Ward, where her great-grandparents settled in the 1920s after migrating from Georgia.

“As a Black woman, you’re taught to think there’s something wrong with yourself, and if you’re from the so-called hood, to think there’s something wrong with where you grew up,’’ Mans said. “But even though I don’t come from a place of financial wealth, I inherited a sense of music, style, and food. My family is thick in love and culture.’’

In homage to Newark’s literary giant LeRoi Jones, later known as Amiri Baraka, Mans crafted a poetic tribute inspired by his seminal 1963 work, “Blues People.” This piece served as a cornerstone for the exhibition’s debut. Building on this foundation, Mans has embarked on a creative journey with Express Newark, producing a series of bi-weekly video releases showcasing her latest compositions. Her upcoming performances at Express Newark promise to be a rich exploration, delving deeper into the cultural tapestry woven by “Blues People.”

As artist-in-residence, Mans has created “Daughter,” a piece exploring voice, memory, and reclamation, accompanied by a live band. “It’s a big deal to be the only poet in this space…writing to build out a show and a portfolio of poetry that represents not only ‘Blues People,’ but the people of Newark,” she said.

Mans is preparing her next poetry collection for 2026. Additionally, she’s editing a coffee table book titled Buy Weed From Women, slated for publication by Penguin Random House in 2026. This project celebrates women’s roles in the cannabis industry, from farmers and entrepreneurs to those navigating the intersection of profit and criminality.

