Jason Derulo Drops $5,000 Tip Helping Nebraska Waiter Pay for College

It was a blessing to be working this shift last week.

A restaurant worker’s heart was beating really fast after singer Jason Derulo surprised him and another waiter with an astounding $5,000 tip. The meal was $795.99, a 630 percent tip! Safe to say, it wasn’t a standard gratuity.

According to Insider, 24-year-old college student Jordan Schaffer, and the other server were working a shift at Charleston’s Restaurant in West Omaha, Nebraska, on March 5 when Derulo and his party entered.

“None of us thought he was coming in,” Schaffer said after the singer’s security approached them. “We were all joking, but I genuinely thought it was an elaborate joke.”

Schaffer posted a video of the memorable moment to his TikTok page.

“You guys are really awesome,” Derulo told the waiters in the video.

Scahffer extended a personal message of gratitude to Derulos at the end of the video. “Hey Jason. Thank you. You just paid for a semester at my college. I can’t say thank you enough,” he said before showing the receipt with the tip amount.

@jordanschaffer2 Serving @jasonderulo and his family is something I’ll never forget I cannot say thank you enough ♬ Nuvole Bianche – Yuval Salomon

The waiter has worked at the restaurant for two years and said Derulo’s group turned out to be some of the most polite people he’s ever served. He split the $5,000 with the server that helped him. His share of the money went toward his engineering studies at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

“Thank you for taking such great care of our fam. Keep spreading the love bro,” Derulo wrote after seeing Scahffer’s video. Derulo also reposted the clip of the encounter to his personal TikTok, which has gathered over 1 million viewers.

“Blessed to be a blessing,” the singer wrote in the caption tagging the waiter’s page.

KETV reported that the award-winning artist was in West Omaha town following a business venture: buying a stake in a new Omaha women’s volleyball team.