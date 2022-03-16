Jason Momoa Thanks The Public For Giving Him ‘Space’ and ‘Privacy’ Amid Lisa Bonet Split

After announcing their split in January, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are keeping things amicable.

While they fueled reconciliation rumors last month, the Aquaman star seemingly confirmed their ongoing breakup on social media. Momoa stepped out earlier this month to attend The Batman premiere in New York City, supporting Bonet’s eldest daughter, Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the film.

Momoa shared an Instagram post of photos with son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and Lola, 14, whom he shares with Bonet.

“So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman I’m so proud of you,” he captioned the post. “So excited for @snl next week your going to kill it. we had a wonderful time in NYC.”

The Game of Thrones star thanked fans for respecting his privacy amid his divorce.

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye,” Momoa added. “We appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j.”

His post comes on the heels of the famous couple releasing a joint statement in January announcing their split. Bonet and Momoa were married for four years and had been together since 2005, USA Today reports.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” the statement read. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”