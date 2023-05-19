Jay-Z And Beyonce Drop $200M On Most Expensive Hou

Jay-Z and Beyonce continue to make history after purchasing the most expensive home ever sold in the state of California.

The billionaire hip-hop mogul and global superstar dropped $200 million for a 30,000-square-foot Malibu mansion, TMZ reports. They even got a deal considering the $295 million the home was initially marketed for.

Jay and Bey surpassed the previous record of $177 million spent on a California home and come in second behind the most expensive home sold in the entire country, which is an NYC apartment purchased for $238 million.

The beachfront mansion sits on an eight-acre bluff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean in Paradise Cove, otherwise known as Billionaires’ Row. Designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, the home was owned and built by William Bell who spent almost 15 years building the all-concrete structure.

Ando is also working on designing another Malibu home purchased by Jay’s longtime music collaborator, Kanye West. It’s the second home Beyonce and Jay-Z purchased in Los Angeles following the Bel-Air mansion they bought for $88 million in 2017.

It’s the first Malibu home the Carters have owned after renting a home that sold for $50 million in 2018, CNBC reports. The “Everything Is Love” creators rented the lavish, 6.5-acre Malibu estate dubbed La Villa Contenta up until they purchased their mansion in Bel-Air.

Their latest home purchase is a sure sign of how happy the Carters are raising their family of five in Los Angeles. Beyonce and Jay-Z have been happily married since 2008 and share three children together, daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Beyonce is currently on the European leg of her Renaissance world tour, her first world tour in about seven years. The tour is projected to rake in more than $2 billion, which means $200 million on a mansion is nothing to the Carters.