Jay-Z Matches Rihanna's Additional Donation of $1 Million Toward Coronavirus Relief - Black Enterprise

Barbadian superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty has already donated $5 million toward the novel coronavirus relief efforts. This time around, she is being joined by another popular entertainer, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, according to Variety.

Rihanna and Jay-Z have made separate donations of $1 million each through their respective charitable organizations, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF), for COVID-19 response efforts.

Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, told Variety, “There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic—those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly, and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

Gloria Carter, CEO, and co-founder of the Shawn Carter Foundation, said, “In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition, and education. The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

The funds from the respective organizations will go toward:

Offering daycare, learning materials, food, and supplies for the children of frontline healthcare workers and first responders;

Providing learning materials for the more than 20,000 children and youth learning in shelters and virtual mental health support for parents;

Ensuring child-care centers are clean, have smaller clusters of children, and that all personnel are protected;

Supporting the expansion of home-delivered meals for the elderly and meals for homeless populations in emergency shelters;

Providing emergency economic support and the expansion of rights for immigrants and undocumented workers;

Advocating for free testing and treatment for all New Yorkers, regardless of status; and

Providing legal support to protect members of marginalized populations, including advocating for people to be released from jail and detention , encouraging voting and civic engagement during the COVID-19 response period, and protecting immigrant communities .

The Clara Lionel Foundation also decided to postpone this year’s annual Diamond Ball. The event, held every September, has raised more than $14 million for multiple charities largely focused on Caribbean countries.