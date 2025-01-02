Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jay-Z’s Attorney Cites Loophole In Hopes of Getting Assault Lawsuit Thrown Out Jay-Z's attorney is hoping to get the assault lawsuit tossed by citing the statute of limitations.







Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, is pointing out several inconsistencies in Jane Doe’s sexual assault lawsuit and is seeking to have the case dismissed.

Newly obtained court documents reveal that Spiro plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul, arguing that the statute Jane Doe chose to sue under did not take effect until after the alleged sexual assault and cannot be applied retroactively to the rapper, TMZ reports.

The statute Spiro references was enacted in December 2000, three months after Jane Doe alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jay-Z and Diddy at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party when she was just 13 years old. Among Jane Doe’s claims being disputed is the location of the alleged assault, with Spiro and others arguing that the alleged incident can’t have occurred in New York City, as there are no homes that match the description provided in her lawsuit.

As a result, Spiro argues that the statute only applies to conduct committed within New York City and insists that the alleged assault could not have taken place in NYC. He points out that Jane Doe’s complaint states she was driven from Radio City Music Hall to a “large, white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway” about 20 minutes away.

However, Jay-Z’s lawyer argues that any residence matching that description—if it existed at the time—would be located outside the territorial boundaries of New York City and likely within neighboring New Jersey. Spiro also claims that statutes for Jane Doe’s possible claims expired in August 2021.

Despite the latest attempts, Jane Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, says the lawsuit is still progressing.

“These are technical arguments being made, and the law is clearly on our side and the side of alleged victims,” Buzbee said. “The law is well settled, and we are correct.”

Last week, a judge denied Jay-Z’s efforts to dismiss the case, with the judge condemning Spiro for aggressive tactics.

“Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,” Judge Analisa Torres wrote in the court order.

