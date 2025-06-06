JAY-Z Wages $1M That Oklahoma City Thunder Will Beat Indiana Pacers In 5 Games

After the Indiana Pacers won the first game of the NBA Finals, we know Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z is looking for them to lose the next four games since he has placed a big bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

TMZ Sports reported that the Brooklyn’s Finest lyricist placed the hefty wager using Fanatics Sportsbook that the Thunder will will the championship in five games. The sports betting platform informed its followers that the rap mogul, who is a partner with Fanatics Founder and CEO Michael Rubin in the Fanatics Sportsbook at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, would make $2.3 million ($3.3 million in winnings) if the Thunder wins in five.

The team is favored by +230 to beat the Pacers.

The Thunder would have to win the next four games to make Jay-Z a happy man.

In Game 1 on Thursday night, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hit his patented push shot with one second remaining to score a 111-110 win. The Pacers never had a lead until the point guard iced the game, stunning the Oklahoma City crowd.

According to The Associated Press, Haliburton is 4 for 4 in the final 2 seconds during this year’s playoffs. Either he has hit the shot to send the game into overtime, or he has won the game with the ability to make the clutch shot at the exact moment needed.

“I think as a group, we take everything personal,” Haliburton said. “It’s not just me. It’s everybody. I feel like that’s the DNA of this group and that’s not just me.”

Well, it’s only a matter of time before we find out if Jay-Z becomes a (slightly) richer man.

RELATED CONTENT: Libya’s Black Migrants Face Unprecedented Racist Violence Amid EU-Backed Policies