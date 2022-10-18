Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against D'Usse Partner Bacardi to Gauge Insight Into Where Money is Being Spent

needs some answers!According to TMZ, hip-hop billionaireis having trust issues with his partner in cognac, Bacardi.

In court documents that were obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Jay-Z’s liquor company, SC Liquor, has filed a lawsuit against Bacardi, which is partners in the cognac D’Usse. The company is trying to acquire information on how much money the cognac line has been making.

The J to the Izzo rapper has been 50/50 partners with Bacardi since 2011. The legal paperwork is requesting that the company known for its rum, Bacardi, hand over all financial books and records relating to D’Usse.

SC Liquor also wants the location of all associated warehouses that are storing the brand’s barrels, bottles, and accessories. Within that demand, SC Liquors also wants all information concerning Bacardi’s physical inventory and its inventory process. The lawsuit states that SC Liquor needs to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as” a partner in the company.