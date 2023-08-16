Jay-Z-Inspired Library Cards Helps Increase Membership At Brooklyn Public Library

Jay-Z’s star power goes so far, the hip-hop mogul has the ability to bring readers back inside the library.

The Brooklyn Public Library has seen a spike in new memberships thanks in large part to the 13 limited-edition library cards designed with artwork from Jay-Z albums, CNN reports. Since releasing the specially-curated cards, the library has signed up 14,000 new library accounts.

Made in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, the Jay-Z-themed library cards will only be available until later this month and are free to New York state residents.

“The community’s enthusiastic response to this exhibition is a testament to Jay-Z’s immense impact,” Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Public Library, told CNN.

There are some who are already trying to resell the limited-edition cards online. But the library says that doesn’t account for the thousands who have signed up for cards that will only be activated to a Brooklyn Public Library account to check out resources.

The limited-edition cards came as part of “The Book of HOV” exhibit the library opened last month within its Youth Wing. The first-of-its-kind exhibit chronicles Jay-Z’s musical legacy through rare photos, original recordings, videos, and other artifacts on display throughout the Brooklyn Public Library.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation curated the exhibit with partners like Rodgers’ Tribe Inc, who produced 17 Super Bowls, four of them alongside Roc Nation, Ian Schatzberg’s General Idea Agency (GIA), a brand design agency, and Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, Jay-Z’s art dealer, among others, ARTnews reports.

With the library not being an actual museum capable of displaying art, Jay’s team worked tirelessly to seamlessly incorporate the exhibition into the library’s design and structure.

“It’s not a classic museum exhibition in a traditional museum context, obviously,” Schatzberg said.

“The ambition was to design a story about Brooklyn’s finest, within the context of one of Brooklyn’s great public institutions, while also augmenting and amplifying the sort of ethos and purpose of the public library, which was to be accessible for everybody.”

