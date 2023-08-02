Jay-Z Buys Beyonce Fan Art After Seeing It On The News

One Beyonce fan who shared her artwork of the singer on the local news had her day made when Jay-Z purchased a few of her pieces.

Lauryn Michele appeared on NBC over the weekend after bringing her Beyonce canvases to the singer’s “Renaissance” tour at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey, MSN reports. Jay-Z loved the pieces and ended up buying three pieces from the young artist.

Michele took to her TikTok to share the big news in a video that recapped her night attending the concert with her paintings and making it on the news.

“POV: you were on the news and Jay-Z bought your paintings,” she captioned her post.

The post received praise from her followers and supporters with many telling the young artist how “it’s only up from here.”

“Love this for you,” one user wrote.

“She is winningggg,” added another.

Michele shared the strenuous process for creating the Beyonce paintings in earlier posts shared ahead of the concert.

One fan agreed with Jay-Z’s decision to buy the paintings.

“Anyone who paints my wife I’m buying them too,” they quipped.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are known art collectors who subtly boast about their pricey artworks in their songs. Their personal art collection includes pieces by the greats like Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Richard Prince, David Hammons, and Jean-Michele Basquiat.

In fact, the new home the Carters purchased in Malibu, California is said to double as a showcase for the Carter’s personal art collection, W Magazine reports. The home, reported as the most expensive real estate purchase in California history, was originally commissioned by modern art power collectors Bill and Maria Bell.

Now Lauryn Michele can add her name to the list of notable artists the Carters have displayed in their lavish home museum.

